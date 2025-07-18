Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Cut by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 478,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. BIP Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BIP Alliance LLC now owns 64,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

