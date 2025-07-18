United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

