Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Unilever Stock Performance
NYSE:UL opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
