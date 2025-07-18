Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.13). 1,842,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 915,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

Tungsten West Stock Down 13.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.91. The firm has a market cap of £19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard William Macfarlane Maxey sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £14,700 ($19,739.49). Corporate insiders own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tungsten West

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.

