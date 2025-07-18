Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.95 and traded as high as $22.69. Tucows shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 33,091 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,883.12. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $284,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at $8,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $432,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 123.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

