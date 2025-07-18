Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Timken by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Up 3.3%

Timken stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.15. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

