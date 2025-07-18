Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,720,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $336,972,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $275.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

