Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

