The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.02 and a one year high of $132.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

