The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

