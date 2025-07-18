The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,497,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

