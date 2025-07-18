Tanger Inc. (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.
Tanger has a payout ratio of 119.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Tanger Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Tanger has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 17.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tanger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 651,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
