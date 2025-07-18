Tanger Inc. (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

Tanger has a payout ratio of 119.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Tanger Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Tanger has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 17.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tanger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 651,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

