Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Up 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 175,691,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,359% from the average session volume of 12,040,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Sunrise Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.