Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $15.51. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 61,578 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 106,333.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

