Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $15.51. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 61,578 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
