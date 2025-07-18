Sonoco Products Company (SON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th.

Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This represents a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 502,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,682,367.05. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.