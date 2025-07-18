Signaturefd LLC Sells 8,155 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 725.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.76 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

