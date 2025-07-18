Signaturefd LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after buying an additional 930,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after buying an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $137.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

