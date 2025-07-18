Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $83.33.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

