Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.93 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.44). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 814,296 shares traded.
Severfield Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £96.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.80.
Severfield Company Profile
We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.
We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.
Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.
