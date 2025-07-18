Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.80 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 187.80 ($2.52). 351,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,837,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.80 ($2.48).
Senior Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.18. The company has a market cap of £842.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.
Senior Company Profile
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How Goldman Sachs Earnings Help You Strategize Your Portfolio
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Catalysts Driving Plug Power’s Turnaround Case
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.