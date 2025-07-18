Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

