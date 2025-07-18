Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 9,018 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Clearwater Analytics worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,720,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 451,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 497,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $159,447.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,135.96. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 2.0%

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

