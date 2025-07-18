Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,652 Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vita Coco worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 247,339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 101,263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. The trade was a 34.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,708.54. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,842,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,786,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.