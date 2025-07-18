Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 267 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,792,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,390,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,447,000 after acquiring an additional 431,205 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

