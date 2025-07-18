Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 19,345 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPEM opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $340.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

