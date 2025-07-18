Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

