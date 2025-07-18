Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE WMS opened at $112.68 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

