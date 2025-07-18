Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 140.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,215 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in nLight were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of nLight by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,481,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,637 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in nLight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 314,375 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in nLight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of nLight during the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of nLight by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 214,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 156,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of LASR opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. nLight has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $947.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLight had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $177,292.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 166,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,298.44. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 33,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $657,809.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,563,726.20. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,301. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

