Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dover by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.16. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

