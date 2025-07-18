Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,303 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

