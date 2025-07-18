Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,338,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 208,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.