Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $78,107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $45,728,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $32,202,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $24,568,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

