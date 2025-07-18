Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 26,843 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after acquiring an additional 866,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after buying an additional 297,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,110,000 after buying an additional 218,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 416,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $58.93 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.07.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

