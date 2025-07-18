SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 459 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after buying an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.