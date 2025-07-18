SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $1,141,758.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 467,180 shares in the company, valued at $43,550,519.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $5,419,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,273,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,703,377.33. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock valued at $82,013,680. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

