SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $248,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $289.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $290.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

