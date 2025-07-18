SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,800. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

