Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

