Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,080 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56,848.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,993,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,642,039.35. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,924 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $121,227.12.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,894 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $64,596.78.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,952 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,464.96.

On Friday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 440 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $4,166.80.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GRX stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 350,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

