Ryder System (NYSE:R) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $215.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on R. Stephens dropped their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.17. Ryder System has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $177.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

