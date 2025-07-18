Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,628,000 after acquiring an additional 171,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $356.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $357.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.60 and its 200-day moving average is $286.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,790.21. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

