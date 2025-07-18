Reviewing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and iQIYI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $2.44 billion 16.37 $393.08 million $0.82 99.32 iQIYI $4.00 billion 0.45 $104.68 million $0.04 47.25

Risk & Volatility

Trade Desk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iQIYI. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iQIYI has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trade Desk and iQIYI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 7 26 0 2.79 iQIYI 1 6 1 0 2.00

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $98.48, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. iQIYI has a consensus price target of $2.91, suggesting a potential upside of 53.97%. Given iQIYI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iQIYI is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of iQIYI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of iQIYI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and iQIYI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 16.04% 15.41% 7.33% iQIYI 1.02% 3.62% 1.04%

Summary

Trade Desk beats iQIYI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite that offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.