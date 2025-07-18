Reviewing Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY) & Its Peers

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion $1.54 billion 17.66 Murata Manufacturing Competitors $7.71 billion $701.94 million 17.21

Murata Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Murata Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Murata Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Murata Manufacturing pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 20.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murata Manufacturing 13.41% 9.07% 7.76% Murata Manufacturing Competitors -3,597.42% -24.71% -12.16%

Risk & Volatility

Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murata Manufacturing’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murata Manufacturing beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

