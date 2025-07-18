Reviewing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LifeStance Health Group and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 1 0 4 1 2.83 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 0.00

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Bioqual.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

85.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Bioqual”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $1.25 billion 1.37 -$57.44 million ($0.10) -44.20 Bioqual $58.59 million 0.66 $480,000.00 ($2.39) -18.07

Bioqual has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioqual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -2.78% -2.47% -1.69% Bioqual -4.34% -5.82% -3.79%

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Bioqual on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates an outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patient care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

