Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $69.60 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.39.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

