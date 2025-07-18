Q2 Earnings Forecast for Westlake Issued By Zacks Research

Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

WLK stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.91. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $13,411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Westlake by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

