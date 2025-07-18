Q2 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Issued By Desjardins

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.11.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.72 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

