PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Boosted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 135.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

PVH Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE PVH opened at $71.65 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.