Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $122.50. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 25.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $369,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,226. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,826. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

