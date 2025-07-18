Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $107,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,109 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $372,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,788,526.82. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

